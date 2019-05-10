Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah condemned a suicide bomb attack in Iraq, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said on Friday.

In a condolence cable sent to Iraqi President Barham Salih, the emir expressed Kuwait’s rejection and utter condemnation of the “dreadful terrorist act’’ which claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

Kuwait stands in support of Iraq in its measures taken to safeguard its security and stability, the emir noted.

Eight people were killed and 12 others injured on Thursday in a suicide bomb attack at a marketplace in Sadr City neighbourhood in eastern Baghdad.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

