Details of how a pastor killed an engineer working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Benin, Edo State have been revealed by the court.

The details emerged after the Edo State High Court sentenced Pastor Udoka Ukachukwu and his mistress Eniobong Isonguyo, a mother of three, to death for the murder of her husband, Engr. Victor Gabriel Isonguyo- a staff of NNPC, Benin.

According to investigations and facts before the court, Eniobong, in connivance with her pastor, Udoka Ukachukwu conspired to commit the act.

During the trial presided by Justice Geraldine Imadegbelo, the prosecuting counsel told the court that the murder was carried out by the convicts so as to cover up the pregnancy accusation by the deceased.

The deceased’s wife told the pastor to wait on the route of her husband to work and ask him for a ride. The plan paid off as the man eventually stopped and gave the pastor a ride along Sapele Road, Benin. .

.

During the journey, the said pastor brought out a sharp object and hit him (the deceased) on his neck before opening the petrol tank, sipped out fuel and burnt him beyond recognition.

.

It was established that millions of naira and landed property belonging to the deceased were transferred to the said pastor by the wife.

The prosecuting counsel further said the woman who was four months pregnant at the time of the incident (2013), later gave birth in Benin prison.

Delivering judgment, Justice Imadegbelo, held that the prosecution was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the two to death by hanging.

