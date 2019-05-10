The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed optimism that its 2019 ICTEL EXPO would result in new policies and initiatives that would prepare Nigeria for the realities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mr Babatunde Ruwase, President of LCCI, expressed his optimism during the media launch of the ICTEL EXPO on Friday in Lagos.

ICTEL Expo is organised by LCCI to give a complete view of the ICT and Telecom industry as well as visibility to new trends and innovations.

The expo, with the theme: “Fourth Industrial Revolution: The Nigerian Story”, would hold from July 16 to July 17 in Lagos.

Ruwase urged the three tiers of government to rise to the challenge of the increasing technological revolution to actualise the dream of a truly great nation.

He said the theme of the expo was apt, as Africa and indeed Nigeria seem slow in realizing the far-reaching implications of the fourth industrial revolution.

“The 2019 ICTEL EXPO is providing another great opportunity to influence national discourse on the culture of enterprise in Nigeria from an ICT positive perspective.

“That is the significance of telling the Nigerian story. We must celebrate our achievers.

“This EXPO will, therefore, provide the required inspiration which many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) need in their quest for improved performance,” the LCCI president said.

Ruwase said the EXPO would equally provide aspiring entrepreneurs, tech startups and thousands of unemployed and underemployed Nigerians opportunities for capacity building, mentoring, and connecting with investors and employers.

Mr Gabriel Idahosa, Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, said Nigeria, with its position in Africa and teeming youths, needed to brace up to the industrial revolution.

“Technology is shaping our world in an unimaginable manner. We have seen massive use of robots, bio-technology, artificial intelligence, and related technologies.

“The impact on people, business, workplaces and governments is felt in all aspects of daily life,” he said.

Idahosa said that ICT industry contributed about 10 per cent to 11 per cent of the GDP, noting that the average in Africa was about 14 per cent.

According to him, technology reveals the difference between the developed and developing countries.

Mr Muda Yusuf, Director-General of LCCI, said the chamber was using the expo platform to drive the frontier of investment and competitiveness in the economy.

He said the impact of the expo would influence and redefine happenings in business, education, ICT, agric, banking and science space.

Yusuf said the chamber would leverage its strong private/public sector partnership and advocacy in ensuring that the outcome of the expo resulted in update of obsolete school curriculum, while impacting on citizens’ lives.

