No fewer than 2,000 students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), on Thursday, participated in a financial literacy and employability training sponsored by Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL), a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training tagged “NextU Network” is part of the organisation’s way of discharging its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed at positioning the Nigerian youths towards wealth creation.

Sunmisola Mark-Okoma, Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communications of PAL Pensions, said the organisation was interested in impacting the society positively with focus on key areas of career, finance, entrepreneurship, new media, and entertainment.

“This is why we started the NextU project; a project that aims at guiding young people through career choices and financial literacy.

“Basically, we are telling them that PAL Pensions would provide them with the support they need to become whom they want to become. University of Abuja is the second of three schools we will be adding to the network this year.

“Naturally, we are in the financial services but we noticed that young people always have this mindset that they need to get a job, but when they get this job they make money and don’t have anything to show for it.

“We noticed that skill is needed to make money but we also noticed that you also need skill to make that money work for you even when you are not in any employment. So we are trying to catch students early before they join the workforce”.

