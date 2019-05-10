”Beauty Marks” by American singer and dancer Ciara, has officially dropped on May 10, 2019, through Beauty Entertainment.

The 7th studio album contains singles like “Level Up”, “Freak Me”, “Dose”, “Greatest Love” and “Thinkin Bout You”. This is her first release since 2015’s Jackie.

Ciara’s album features Macklemore, Kelly Rowland and Tekno. Production is handled by J.R. Rotem, Skylar Grey, Benny Cassette and more.

See the tracklist below…

1. I Love Myself f. Macklemore

2. Level Up

3. Set

4. Thinkin Bout You

5. Trust Myself

6. Girl Gang f. Kelly Rowland

7. Dose

8. Na Na

9. Freak Me f. Tekno

10. Greatest Love

11. Beauty Marks

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

