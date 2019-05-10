A coalition of non Governmental, Community Links for Health and Family Planning Advocacy (CULHPA), has called on media organisations in Nasarawa State to educate citizens on the advantages of child spacing.

The Chairperson of the coalition, Mrs Mary Ashenegye, made this call at a one-day workshop for journalists on Thursday in Lafia.

According to her, Family Planning (FP) has become necessity in civilised societies to reduce maternal mortality, over population and to ennhance healthy children.

Ashenegye appealed to journalists to help in enlightening people on the need for child spacing to clear misconceptions being posited by some family members as avenue to encouraged barrenness.

“Child spacing improve health and well-being of the mother and children, it promotes reproductive health.

“FP is of different types, accessible and free in every government health facility,” she said.

The chairperson however said the coalition was facing some challenges, including lack of workable reproductive health policies, disconnect among sister agencies and inadequate funds to implement FP programmes.

Ashenegye called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and other critical stakeholders in the state to embrace the programme as their support would encourage their subjects.

CLHFPA is a coalition of civil society organisations advocating Family Planning, allocation and release funds to enhance women participation.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

