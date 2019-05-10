The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday dismissed the suit filed by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen challenging his suspension.

Onnoghen has gone to the Appeal Court to challenge his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that due process was not followed.

The three-month bench led by Justice Stephen Adah, ruled that the CCT’s ex parte order breached the ex-CJN’s right to fairing hearing.

According to Adah, the court proceedings ought not to be conducted “in a shady or clandestine manouvre” as manner in which the ex parte order was obtained by the prosecution.

Adah struck out the matter on the grounds that the substantive matter had been concluded by the CCT which ended in the ex-CJN’s conviction on charges of false and non-declaration of assets.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

