By Jennifer Okundia

Your guards might just be brought down and you might get hopelessly emotional from watching the visual of ”Beauty Marks” by Ciara.

This beautiful mum from the talented mum of 3 and dancer shares the story of how Ciara found love again in the arms of Russell Wilson after a failed relationship with with Future which produced a son.

Sometimes we cannot explain what we did to deserve God’s abundant blessings on our lives, even when we do not deserve it, he still keeps blessing us.

Ciara bares it all in her 7th studio album, even showcasing her whole family and how she birth her 2nd baby Sienna. The video is so powerful and really touching and we love it.

You should check it out and leave your comments below.

Ciara wrote:

Here it is guys. Sharing some of the most vulnerable and special moments of my life with you. This album, This song, This Video symbolizes how we can turn our scars into Beauty Marks, and there’s no greater feeling than turning your tears of sorrow into tears of joy. #BeautyMarks

