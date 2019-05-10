The ruling party African National Congress (ANC) is reportedly leading with an estimated 56.62% despite the lack of voter turnout generally acclaimed, as many eligible citizens failed to register to cast their votes.

Following behind is the the DA with voter representation of 22.48%, the EFF tags behind with 9.88% of voter registration.

It is reported that national voter turnout was pegged at 65.36% with the highest at Gauteng and the lowest in Limpopo.

The polls were closed on May 8, collation has resumed since. From the reports on social media, a number of voters seem to be happy with the process commending the IEC for a smooth voting process.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

