By Daniels Ekugo

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Friday unveiled another ultra-modern Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau State as part of the cardinal focus of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The unveiling event which had in attendance the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and other senior Pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God was described as an outstanding feat from a faith based organisation like the Redeemed Christian Church of God and one that is worthy of emulation.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Adeboye expressed gratitude to God for granting the Church the enablement and also thanked the leadership of the Jos Specialist Hospital for receiving the church and allowing the development of the facility which in his words is a gift of love from the charity arm of the church.

Also speaking at the event, Lalong, commended the efforts of the Redeemed Christian Church and thanked Pastor Adeboye in particular for always being in the forefront of most noble initiatives the country has witnessed with regards to social responses targeted at bringing succour to the people regardless of race, colour and religion.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of His Love Foundation for considering the Jos Specialist Hospital in its choice of the next facility in the country to benefit from the good works of the foundation.

He recalled that the foundation, having delivered a similar facility at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in 2017 and now chose Jos Specialist Hospital for the second of such facility to be developed in the country attested to the broadness of mind and reach of the church.

Earlier Pastor Iluyomade had highlighted the other intervention programmes and projects of the church through the foundation which in his words are in response to the clarion call of Jesus Christ to every believer to be mindful of the sick, the poor, those in prison and the hungry. In his words, CSR is a matter of life and death and the church has committed itself to giving succor in 6 specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons.

