By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Charity Eke, popularly known as Chacha Eke Faani, has given birth to a baby boy.

The Ebonyi-born actress took to her twitter page to announce the arrival of a baby boy into the family.

This is the third child the 26-year old actress is having. She is married to Austin Faani.

“Our son is here. Thank you God,” she said in few words.

Austin Faani also posted: “I am a blessed Man. Thank You my maker for steadily colouring my world.

Welcome to our beautiful home, precious Prince of Valor. We love you. AWESOME CHUKWUEMERIE FAANI.”

Congratulating the actress, Omoni Oboli said: “Congratulations Nwanne! God bless you, our new baby and your beautiful home. Please let me be God mom.”

Another actress, Nuella Njubigbo, said: “Wow!! Great news! Big Congrats to you guys.”

As for Uche Elendu, “Chukwu aluka ooooo…. congratulations darling. May God be praised.”

Also, Rita Dominic simply said: “Congrats dear,” while Rechael Okonkwo said: “Welcome King , congrats chaa.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

