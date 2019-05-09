Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, has dispelled beliefs that he is a rigid person and may not make a good President of the Senate.

Lawan, who made this known in Abuja, on Thursday, said he may be judged rigid because he was consistent.

He said he often makes his position known on issues rather than “sitting on the fence.”

The lawmaker pointed out that his personality was the best for such an elevated position, adding that he could be trusted by his colleagues.

He however noted that he was open to other people’s views and would not hesitate to oblige to superior arguments.

“I do not know where the conservative thing is coming from. I may be judged as rigid but I call that consistency because you always know my position or where I stand on every issue.

“I do not sit on the fence. That may make me look like a conservative because I do not easily change my views although when I have superior argument, I give in.

“Otherwise as a politician I think I am a thorough bred progressive and I wish to remain so,” he said.

The lawmaker said he had been a progressive all his life and would remain so, adding that he believed in ensuring that the masses got the best deal from government while not neglecting the wealthy.

He said rather than being seen as a weakness, consistency should be viewed as strength, stressing that people should be consistent in the positions they took.

The lawmaker promised to run an all inclusive government devoid of party affiliation and ethnic leaning.

On fears that the senate might be carrying out the biddings of the Executive rather than being independent, Lawan said there was no cause for concern.

He promised to ensure the independence of legislature as well as ensuring cordial relationship with the executive in the interest of the nation.

