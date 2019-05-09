May 9, 2019
Thursday, May 9, 2019 2:34 pm
King Perryy ft. Teni – Murder
King Perryy is out with the visual of ”Murder” featuring sugar mummy Teni Makanaki.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Osun Guber: See you at the Supreme court, Davido reacts to Oyetola’s victory
Ramadan: Pray for peace to reign in Nigeria, Lagos Speaker urges Muslims
Harrysong presents ”Chacha” visual
DopeNation premieres ”Zanku” video
Fraud case: Absence of counsel stalls Dokpesi’s trial
Join the conversation