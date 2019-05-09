By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Olayinka on Wednesday appealed to the staff and students of the institution to desist from running down the institution by over-blowing its perceived challenges in the media.

Olayinka stated this while hosting the Founder and Proprietor as well as the officers of a recently approved private university, Dominion University, Bishop Taiwo Victor Adelakun.

The Vice Chancellor, who noted that negative comments from the staff and students of the institution go a long way in de-marketing the prestigious image of UI, frowned at the attitude of some staff and students, who derived pleasure in blackmailing the nation’s Premier University whenever they encountered any challenge in the system.

Olayinka said, “Yes, we have some challenges here and there, which we try to address as they come. That we have challenges does not give people freedom to go to the media to run down the University with uncomplimentary statements and remarks. Our people must know that the world has become a global village. All these negative comments are being recorded against all of us across the globe. And, anytime we show up and say we are from UI, the world will confront us with all the negative impression we’ve created for ourselves”.

He pointed out that private institutions should ensure high quality principles both in moral and academic in training their students.

Olayinka explained that the institution had mentored several universities, including Jos and Ilorin with many institutions affiliated to UI, assuring Dominion University of partnership and mentorship that would greatly assist the new university.

Speaking earlier, Bishop Adelakun told Olayinka that part of the conditions handed down by the NUC while presenting the approval to the new university was that UI would be the mentoring institution, adding, “Consequently, we are here soliciting your support in three areas, including having your academic staff in our school as adjunct Lecturers, giving us some of the students who applied to UI but could not be admitted as a result of over subscription and granting us access to your library”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

