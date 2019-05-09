Troops killed two bandits and recovered some weapons after they raided one of their den in Gonan Bature East of Rijana and Kasarami farm house in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Army Spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, confirmed this in a statement, saying the bandits occupied the abandoned Kasarami farm house and used it as shelter and a place to keep kidnapped victims.

Musa listed the recovered weapons as two AK 47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, 51 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and two techno cell phone

He pledged the Nigerian army’s committed and determined to protecting life and property of the citizens and urged the public to always provide useful information to tackle terrorism, banditry and other crimes in the country.

