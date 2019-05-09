A 50-year-old man, Hyceinth Johnson, who stood as surety for his wife accused of obtaining money under false pretenses, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court .

The police charged Johnson, who resides in Ipaja area of Lagos, with attempt to pervert justice to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, said that Johnson , stood as surety for his wife , Evelyn, on Feb. 1, at Ipaja Police station, Lagos, after he secured her bail.

Akeem said that the defendant failed to produce his wife when needed by the police.

He told the court that Johnson’s wife was involved in a case of obtaining money under false pretenses which was being investigated.

The prosecutor said that the surety signed an undertaking to be producing his wife at the station until the end of the investigation or forfeit N500, 000 to the Lagos State Government.

“ The surety and the defendant absconded after he secured the bail of his wife and failed to present her each time they were called up,” said the Prosecutor.

Attempt to pervert justice contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

The Section provides seven years imprisonment for perversion of justice upon conviction.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Magistrate A.O Layinka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed, own a landed property and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 23 for mention.

