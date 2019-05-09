The Senate has confirmed the appointment of a Mr. Tunde Lemo as Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The Senate adopted the screening report by the Committee on FERMA, at the plenary on Wednesday, which recommended Lemo and seven others for the board of the agency.

While Nurudeen Rafindadi was confirmed as Managing Director, the Executive Directors are Buba Abdullah, Babagana Aji, Shah Abdullah, Loretta Aniagolu, Mujaidu Dako and Vincent Kolawale.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Magnus Abe, said the panel found the nominees worthy of the appointments during their screening.

The lawmakers dissolved into the Committee of the Whole and considered the recommendations.

