By Isa Isawade

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace and love to continue to reign in Nigeria.

“The Ramadan period calls for sober reflection for all of us. It is a period that calls for us to move closer to God and we should not relent in our prayers for peace and love to reign in Nigeria,” the Lagos Assembly Speaker, who is also Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, said.

Rt. Hon. Obasa gave this advice in his message greeting Muslims for the commencement of the Ramadan (fasting) released on Monday.

The message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Musbau Rasak.

“It is a period for us to be tolerant of each other. Ramadan goes beyond abstinence from food, drinks and sexual intercourse alone. It is also the period for us to reinvigorate and reinvest ourselves spiritually. We should continue to pray for peace and love in the country,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Obasa urged Nigerians to remain security conscious by being vigilant at all time. “We have to assist security agencies in combating crimes by being vigilant at all time.

“We should refrain from utterances and actions that can cause breach of peace in the society. We should also endeavor to be watchful of our environment by promptly reporting any suspicious action, person or group of people,” he said.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish all Nigerian Muslims a fulfilling and rewarding Ramadan. I pray that Almighty Allah accept it as an act of ‘Ibadah from all of us,” the Lagos Assembly Speaker concluded.

