The Duke of Sussex will today travel to the Netherlands just three days after the birth of his son Archie.

Prince Harry is due to visit The Hague to launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games after he and Meghan Markle announced they had called their baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a photocall at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan presented the baby boy to the world for the first time.

The new parents were later pictured showing off baby Archie to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, alongside Ms Ragland, at Windsor Castle.

Harry will visit The Hague this morning.

Leading parenting expert Suzie Hayman has told the Press Association Harry is likely to find leaving his baby son so soon after his birth “agonising”, and said he would feel a “pang” to be leaving his wife and child.

But Meghan is likely to still have the company of her mother Doria Ragland at their Frogmore Cottage home while Harry is away on the short trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proudly showed the world their son Archie, choosing a name synonymous with America.

Harry and Meghan broke with royal convention by not using a title for their baby boy, and have given their firstborn a name familiar to fans of the American Archie comic – featuring a main character who has red hair just like the duke.

As the first born son of a duke, Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry’s subsidiary titles – or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But the couple chose not to use a courtesy title and the decision fits with Harry and Meghan’s desire to give their son as normal a life as possible despite his royal heritage.

He shares a name with a character who is part of the Archie gang, along with a host of others – including Moose Mason, Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones – who have been on American news stands for years.

Archie Andrews is known as “America’s typical teenager” and he and his friends have been updated for a modern audience with Riverdale, a Netflix American teenage drama series.

The name is German in origin and means “genuine”, “bold” and “brave”, and is short for Archibald, but is now a name in its own right.

Harrison means “son of Harry” so is likely to be a tribute to the duke. It is English in origin and famous Harrisons include the Star Wars actor Harrison Ford.

