Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is popularly known as Davido has revealed that the People’s Democratic Party and his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke will challenge the verdict of the Appeal court which ruled in favour of Governor Gbenga Oyetola of Osun state at the Supreme Court.

Davido revealed this on Thursday, while reacting to the Appeal court judgement which nullified the election petition tribunal ruling which had earlier declared Senator Ademola as the winner of the 2018 Osun governorship poll.

He wrote: My people. We can’t hide our disappointment this judgment of the Court of Appeal. It hurts, it’s extremely painful but guess what? It is not the end. Far from it. Everyone remain calm. I want to urge all our supporters to remain calm at this time.

As you all know there is one last and most important lap. It is time for that last lap and the God I know and serve is in control.

We won the first leg. We have lost the second leg but I am certain the Highest Court in the land will rectify and restore all that has been stolen from us with this judgment! Everybody stay calm and stay safe! See you at the Supreme court.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

