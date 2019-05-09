The Appeal court sitting in Abuja has ruled in favour of the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, in the 2018 Osun Governorship election appeal judgement.

The Appeal court nullified the ruling of the election petition tribunal, which had earlier declared Senator Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the 2018 Governorship poll in Osun state.

The five-man panel led by Justice Jummai Sankey, the Court of Appeal upheld the appeal filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent Electoral National Commission (INEC) challenging the verdict of the tribunal and affirmed him as duly elected.

INEC had declared Oyetola and the APC the winner of the Osun State governorship election on the basis of the cumulative results of the September 22, 2018 main election and the September 27, 2018 supplementary poll.

Dissatisfied with the result declared by INEC, the PDP and Adeleke had filed their petition before the three-man Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, contending that they were the true winner of the election as they had already won after the September 22, 2018 poll and that there was no need for the supplementary election held on September 27, 2018.

The tribunal, in its March 22, 2019 split judgment of two-to-one, nullified Oyetola’s victory and declared Adeleke and the PDP the winner of the election.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

