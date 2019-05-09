Mr Abubakar Abbas, Chairman, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, on Thursday urged Fulani and Mada communities in Numa to embrace each other and live in Peace.

Abbas, who visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), camped in Wamba, advised the people to live in peace and tolerate one another.

The IDPs were from Numa, a community in Akwanga Local Government, which was attacked by unknown gunmen on April 14.

The Police command in Nasarawa State has confirmed that 16 people were killed in the violence that left scores of others injured.

A statement by the Information Officer of the local government, Mr Muazu Adamu, quoted Abbas as saying that the visit was to assess the living conditions of the IDPs so as to address areas of need.

Abbas was further quoted as describing peace as “priceless and non-negotiable”, urging the warring communities to seek common grounds toward peaceful co-existence so that prosperity would flow.

