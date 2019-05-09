A 35-year man, Opeyemi Akapo, on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for alleged assault on an official of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).

Akapo, who resides in Agiliti area in Mile 12, Ketu, Lagos, is facing a charge of assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with one other person still at large on May 2 at his residence.

Ihiehie said the defendant assaulted the complainant, Mr Oluwole Odebode,while performing his official duties.

“The complainant and some of his colleagues went to the defendant’s compound to disconnect the electric power in the houses of those having outstanding bills with the company.

“Akapo held the complainant by the neck, questioning the authenticity of their assignment and also willfully damaged their ladder valued at N150, 000, property of Ikeja Electric Plc,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 172 , 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

According to NAN, the Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N70, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to May 27.

