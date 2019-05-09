The Lagos State Government has solicited the cooperation of residents as it begins the construction of road at Oko-Oba GRA Scheme 1, Agege, Lagos, in a bid to reduce vehicular travel time.

At a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday, the state government announced that it would be constructing the Taiwo Adewunmi/Imafidon Crescent at Oko-Oba GRA Scheme 1.

The construction of the road was first awarded to Riviera Resource Limited on 21 December, 2017. The project consists of a single carriageway comprising two streets with 750m length and 6.6m width.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, said the government placed high premium on the citizens participating in any developmental project in different communities in the state.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Physical Planning Department, Bola Aliu, stated that despite the fact that the proposed road infrastructure was beneficial physically, economically and socially to the people, government believed it must carry the people along so that the project would become theirs, secured, guarded and well monitored.

According to him, the project would improve the aesthetic value of the area, improve the rental and capital value; reduce the travel time, improve the connectivity index, reduce psychological stress and improve level of socio-cultural interaction and evolution.

Ogunleye enjoined residents to bear with government the little inconvenience to be experienced in the process of construction.

“No pain, no gain. The project shall be completed without delay with your cooperation. The government is ready to do more with their continued support,” he said.

He said during the process of construction, some fences would be removed to pave way for the construction, saying that government would duly pay compensation.

A representative of the contractor, Blessing Oyegwa disclosed that the project would be completed in nine months, adding that the project, on completion, was expected to expeditiously address the current distressed and failed status of the road.

Residents of the area assured the government of their readiness to cooperate as the road would be of immense benefits to them.

