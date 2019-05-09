Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the politicisation of security in the country is responsible for the insecurity across the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Governor Wike said when security issues involve opposition states, the authorities play politics.

He said: “The problem we have is the politicisation of security. As an opposition state, once we have security challenges, politics is introduced “.

He urged the Government of Netherlands to give Rivers State the support to tackle insecurity in the state.

Governor Wike blamed multinational companies for encouraging insecurity by patronizing cultists for surveillance jobs.

“Shell is part of the major culprits. Shell divides communities to make sure that the people don’t work together . Shell don’t want to implement memorandum of understanding signed with communities.

“I sat in a meeting with Shell, Agip and Total. It was Shell only that refused to implement the Memorandum of Understanding. Despite the actions of Shell, we shall continue to protect national assets”, he said.

On the Ogoni clean up, Governor Wike said that the Federal Government has not shown seriousness and commitment to the project. He said that they are only interested in the political gain of the project.

Governor Wike said that he remains committed to all his campaign promises, saying that he will work towards fulfilling them during his second term.

He said: “Every promise made, we will try to actualize them. Youths will have 40 percent in the new cabinet. This 40 percent will cover men and women. There will be another 20 percent for women. This means that women will have more than 20 percent in the next cabinet”.

Governor Wike called on the Netherlands Embassy to attract agricultural investors to the state for the purpose of job creation.

The Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands, Mrs Marian Van De Cappello congratulated the Rivers State Governor on his well deserved victory during the Governorship Election.

She commended the Rivers State Governor for initiating reconciliation between political gladiators in the state. He said with reconciliation, the state experience peace and development.

The Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands praised Governor Wike for pledging to increase women and youth participation in his next cabinet.

The diplomat said she was also in the state to participate in the clean up of Ogoni.

