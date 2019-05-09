The Osun House of Assembly Committee on Water Resources has commended the quality and level of work done at the site of the onging Ilesha Water Project in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Debo Akanbi gave this commendation after his committee paid an inspection visit to the water project site on Thursday.

He said, with what the lawmakers had seen on ground at the site, they were impressed, and believe that the project would be completed by 2020 and water would be supplied to people in Ilesha and its environments.

He, however, used the opportunity of the visit to equally plead with the people of Ilesa to remain calm and be patient, that the water project would soon be completed.

“I am appealing with our people of Ilesha that they should be little patient with the state government to see to completion of the good project.”

He added that the new water supply system that would be adopted, after the completion of the project, would be a metered system, so people would pay for supplies made by the water corporation.

The Senior Consultant handling the project, Mrs Tawakalitu Willams, in her early address told the lawmakers that the projected would be completed by December 2020.

According to Williams “by the special grace of God, by the end of 2020, water must flow in Ilesha because necessary things had been put on ground for its execution.

“As at now, 16 kilometers of pipes had been laid and we have high level areas to accommodate our tanks for flowing conveniences.” she said

The water project was flagged off in Dec. 2017 by former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, stating that the N48.73 billion project would be providing water to the people of Ilesha/Ijesha-land, Osun, when completed in Nov. 2018

Aregbesola then said major part of the money for the project, which is $65 million (N23 billion), had been sourced from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) in Saudi Arabia, and that the money (which is a loan) had a repayment period of 25 years.

He said three reservoirs of ten cubic meters, with capacity of producing 60 million litres per day would be constructed, by the time the water project is completed.

