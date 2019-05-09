By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo says he now cart his tithe to God in trailer loads.

Oydepo said since 1982 till date, he had never failed in paying his tithe, noting that God had been faithful in lifting him up.

He said one did not need to steal to shine or rob to prosper, but that faithfulness in the payment of tithes would bring prosperity.

Oyedepo, at a recent sermon, added that starting or pastoring a church did not equate wealth.

According to him, “you don’t have to steal to shine, you don’t have to rob to prosper. If it is pastoring/founding a church that makes people prosper, there are many pastors/church founders who are paupers.

“You can’t go up except by tithing. From 1982 till date, my tithe hasn’t failed once; now I cart it to God in trailer loads,” he said.

