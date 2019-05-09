Some Muslim faithful in Bauchi have resorted to breaking their Ramadan fast with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) because of the hot weather being experienced in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the use of the ORS is a form of Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT) applied to check dehydration caused by inadequacy of fluid in the body.

The liquid solution is a combination of water and salt mixed in specific proportion.

Some of the faithful who spoke to NAN, said the idea came handy as the intense heat left them almost dehydrated at the point of breaking of fast, hence the ORS had been coming to their rescue.

A Bauchi resident, Mr Idi Musa, said that idea came to him few months ago.

“I started taking ORS in the last few months when the hot weather became too unbearable.

“I introduced the idea to my wife and children and since then, we had been applying it to remain healthy,” he said.

Another resident, Inuwa Adamu, said that the ORS had been helpful in stabilizing him since the beginning of Ramadan.

He said that he took ORS due to prior knowledge on the significance of the solution to individuals who had lost enormous quantity of water in their bodies.

“Apart from using it to break fast, I drink the solution at dawn before going for morning prayers.” He narrated.

