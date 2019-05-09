Gunmen have killed an ex-player of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, Christian Jacob.

Jacob was said to have been killed in Aba by gunmen.

The Police Command in Abia on Thursday confirmed the killing of an ex-Enyimba FC of Aba player.

The Police spokesperson in the state, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said the former Enyimba player was killed on Wednesday outside his house on Umuola road, Ogbor Hill, Aba.

A reliable source told NAN on Thursday that the player had been away for a while before resurfacing in Aba some days ago where he met his untimely death.

The source said that contrary to the information making the rounds on the internet, that Jacob was shot dead by robbers was not true.

He said that the former player was killed by suspected hired killers who shot him and went away without taking his phone or anything from him.

He said that the death of Jacob, nicknamed “Nikita Ara” threw the people of the area into mourning because of his friendliness and popularity with the residents of the area.

Ogbonna said that the police was still investigating the matter adding that no arrest had been made.

He said that the corpse of the former player had been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary.

Details later…

