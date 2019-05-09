By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reiterated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no powers to investigate the financial transactions of the State without vacating the Court judgment secured by the administration of former Governor Peter Odili.

He said that before EFCC could investigate the Rivers State Government, it must first vacate the Federal High Court judgment that declared that it could not investigate the financial transactions of the Rivers State Government,when former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu was Chairman.

He spoke on Thursday during a Courtesy Visit by the Group Managing Director Designate of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

He said: “EFCC has no powers to look into our financial transactions. You cannot be giving our financial transactions to the EFCC, because that is illegal.

“Unless the EFCC sets aside the judgment, they have no powers to look into our financial transactions. Not that we are afraid, but due process must be followed.”

He said that if Zenith Bank refused to obey the Court Judgment, Rivers State Government would be compelled to file the necessary processes to ensure the right thing was done.

The governor commended Zenith Bank for supporting projects execution in the state through facilities. He said the Rivers State Government will complete the payment of loans acquired by May ending.

“You have supported the State in terms of infrastructure. You have also supported us for our inauguration”, he said.

He, however, urged the management of Zenith Bank to consummate the long relationship with Rivers State Government by ensuring that Rivers people grew in the bank.

Wike congratulated Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu on his appointment as the Group Managing Director Designate of the Zenith Bank. He said that his appointment was due to commitment and hardwork.

“Since 1999, this relationship has been there and it will be there. Try to ensure that Rivers people grow in the bank”, he said.

Speaking, Onyeagwu congratulated the Rivers State Governor on his re-election.

“Everyone of us in Zenith Bank is very pleased over the success you have recorded. We also want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the last election and wish for a glorious second term”, he said.

Onyeagwu said that Zenith Bank prayed for Wike to make greater progress during his second term. He said that he was in Rivers State to inform the Governor that he would take over the leadership of the bank on June 1, 2019.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

