Davido is a proud dad as his 2nd daughter from his baby mama number two, Amanda celebrates Hailey Veronica Adeleke today as she turns 2.

Both parents penned lovely messages to their two year old. Davido wrote:

Happy Birthday To my beautiful Princess Hailey Veronica Adeleke ! Can’t believe she is 2 already 😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰 Daddy loves you Forever ! Party this weekend !! 🧚🏼‍♀️

Amanda also wrote:

Hailey Veronica turns 2 today 💗💗 I couldn’t be more grateful for such an amazing daughter, your smile alone can brighten up an entire room. You are so smart already, you bring me joy and happiness. I love you to the moon and back❤️❤️ happy birthday my sweet angel. Mommy will get lit for you 🤪🤪

