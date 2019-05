Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed the Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for a second term.

The letter for his tenure elongation was sent to the Senate on Wednesday and read during plenary on Thursday.

Emefiele was first appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 and was retained after Buhari assumed office in 2015.

Details later…

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp