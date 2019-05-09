By Kazeem Ugbodaga

New twist has been added to the disputed Agidingbi land which the Akinole-Oshiun family claimed ownership, relying on a court judgment, but another claimant, Ashade Royal Family is laying claim to ownership of the land.

A court judgement, according to the Akinole-Oshiun family, had awarded ownership of 398 acres of landed property in the community to them and had gone to take possession.

At a news conference on Thursday, Prince Bisi Ashade, the Ashade Royal Family Secretary, said that the disputed land actually belonged to Ashade Family, saying that large portions of the land at Agindingbi was owned from time immemorial by the family.

“The general public is hereby informed that that known to everyone, including Akinola-Oshiun Family, the land at Agididingbi forms portion of large expanse of the land owned from time immemorial , indeed before the advent of Pax Britanica by Ashade Royal Family by themselves and their ancestors over which they had continued to exercise acts of ownership nec vi nec clam et precario,” he said.

According to him, the court’s decision being paraded by Akiole-Oshiun family were from litigations in respect of which Ashade Family was deliberately not made part nor its attention drawn to it.

He said the Supreme Court Judgement of 1985 had ruled that Ashade’s Family owned all the land in Agidingbi and wondered why the Apex court would have to rule otherwise.

The family secretary stated that the Ashade Family would go to court to challenge the ruling by seeking stay of execution order, warning residents, property owners and other interested parties not to worry about the verdict, saying efforts would be made to ensure justice was done on the matter.

“By a line of decision of Superior Courts in Nigeria, including the Supreme Court, the title of Ashade Royal Family in respect not only of Agidingbi land but also adjoining land had been affirmed. For the avoidance of doubt and for the purpose of clarity, from the judgement of the Supreme Court in O.K.O Mogaji Vs. Cabury Nigeria Limited&ORS reported in 1985 NWLR pt p.393 and the recent of the High Court of Lagos State Suit. No. ID/1735/93, Oluwole O.Opayemi Vs Wole Esan delivered on the 5th of December 2003 the propriety interest of Ashade Royal Family as traditional and radical owners were confirmed as spreading over a vast and extensive area of land starting from Agege, covering the whole of Ogba, Agidingbi, Alausa, Abule Tapa, Abule George, Abule Fagba, Davies Farm, Randle Farm and Abule Taylor forming with Oregun and up to Shangisha and sharing boundary with Isheri,” he said.

According to him, there were several judgements and pronouncements that authenticated and confirmed the title of the land to Ashade Royal family.

He warned prospective or existing property owner in the area to be wary of who to deal with.

“Anyone who deals in respect of the disputed land with the so called Akinoke-Oshiun Family or any other persons except through the solicitors to Ashade Royal Family does so at his or her peril,” he warned.

