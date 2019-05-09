The trial of the pioneer Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, which resumed on Thursday before Justice John Tsoho of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has been adjourned to July 2 and 3, 2019 due to the absence of the lead counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN.

Agabi sent in a letter to the court requesting for an adjournment.

His absence had earlier stalled the trial on February 20, 2019. Agabi had sent in a letter informing the court that he was bereaved, and prayed the court for an adjournment to April 21 to 24, 2019.

Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN had vehemently opposed Agabi’s proposed “two-month” adjournment, but the trial judge, considered it and fixed May 9, 2019 for the defence to open its case.

However, at the resumed sitting on Thursday, prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that he received a letter from Agabi, asking for yet another adjournment.

Atolagbe said: “The defendants were meant to open their defence, but a letter was written asking for an adjournment from February 20, 2019 and again the defence counsel has written another letter asking for an adjournment to July 2 and 3, 2019.”

Atolagbe argued that the defence “has several eminent Senior Advocates of Nigeria representing him, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Dayo Akinlaja (SAN) and many others who can take up the case”.

He further stressed that the prosecution reluctantly conceded to the earlier adjournment.

Dasuki is facing a six-count charge along with DAAR Investment and Holdings Limited, owners of African Independent Television and Raypower FM, for allegedly receiving N2.1 billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser, for services not rendered. He had on November 21, 2018 lost his “no-case” submission, with the trial judge ordering him to open his defence.

.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

