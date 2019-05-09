The Federal Government has filed a Notice of Appeal, challenging the decision of a Federal High Court in Lagos which dismissed the debt recovery suit it filed against Nigeria Agip Oil and Brasoil Services Company Nigeria Ltd over undeclared oil shipment.

In the Notice of Appeal filed at the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, the FG challenged the entire decision of the Court on several grounds.

The FG submitted that the lower court erred in law when it held that the plaintiff’s case failed for lack of proof on a preponderance of the evidence.

The government also contended that the court failed to consider relevant facts put before it, and also erred in law when it held that the defendant had performed the entire relevant obligation in relation to a declaration of crude oil revenue to be remitted to the FG.

The plaintiff further claimed that in line with the established principle of law, there must be a crucial appraisal and evaluation of all pieces of evidence brought before the court.

The FG therefore, asked that an order of the appellate court should set aside the decision of the lower court which dismissed its suit.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the Appeal.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday had dismissed a $55million debt recovery suit filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria against Agip Oil Company Limited.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun in her judgment held that the Federal Government failed to furnish the court with sufficient evidence in proof of the case.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

