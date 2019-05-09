There was confusion in a morgue in Kenya after four women argued and fought over the body of a man they each claimed was their husband.

The three of the ladies who came to claim the body of the deceased are identified as Janet Wambui, Lydia Wanjiru, Susan Wakuthii; the fourth is yet to be identified.

The deceased, Peter Mwangi Gichobu, a Taxi driver a.k.a boda boda rider, reportedly died in an accident which occurred at Nyangati-Embu road a month ago.

The four women on getting to the Kirinyaga County Funeral Parlour fought over the body of the man and had to be separated by police officers from Kerugoya police post who intervened in the matter.

The Morgue authorities however, revealed that the death certificate would be given to the deceased’s next of kin who was his uncle, Kanyekiini MCA, Harrison Ngiria.

They also promised the angry ladies that they would be included during the distribution of the wealth left by the man.

It was further learnt that the 32-year old man had a son with each of the women.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

