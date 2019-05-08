DMW boss Davido who is currently in California has waded into the quarrel between Veteran rapper and musician Ruggedman and Naira marley.

Recall that singer – Naira Marley came out to say that Yahoo (Internet Fraud) is not a crime and Ruggedybaba countered what he said, urging him not to mislead people.

OBO has since urged both parties to put the past behind them, as he loves them dearly.

