By Daniels Ekugo

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has handed over the renovated Canine Section popularly called `K9’ Unit of the Force Animal Branch in Ikeja to the State Police Command.

The Province 47 of the RCCG renovated the unit as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The K9 Unit of the Nigeria Police Force is designated to take care of the police dogs specially trained for security and detecting explosives.

Pastor Idowu Oluwamade, a Special Assistant to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG, inaugurated the facilities.

Oluwamade said that it was part of the Christian Social Responsibility programme to contribute toward the development of the society.

Oluwamade said he hoped the gesture would boost the morale of the officers at the K9 Section to give their best while discharging their duties.

Also speaking, Pastor Femi Obawoye of the province said that the church decided to execute the project as part of its social responsibility to assist the Nigeria Police Force.

He added that the church did it because it knew the importance of police dogs to security.

Obawoye noted that the government could not provide all things in terms of security.

The pastor said that the church having looked round found that the dogs’ quarters needed attention for the good of the animals and their handlers.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Zubairu Muazu, represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Finance and Administration, DCP Oqua Etim, commended the church for executing the project.

Muazu said that the intervention would help boost crime prevention in the state.

He said: “The Police Canine Section popularly called K9 was established in 1963 in Obalende, Lagos with six dogs and six handlers.

“The function of K9 section is to prevent and detect crime through the use of dogs. Police dogs are used for crowd control, perimeter surveillance and condoning.

“Sniffer dogs help in detecting illicit drugs such as: cocaine, heroin, hemp, explosives, arms and concealed corpse.

“They equally help in tracking suspects, search-and- rescue operations, searching for weapons and recovery of loss or stolen property.

“The dogs also are used for the apprehension of offenders resisting arrest or attempting to evade service.

“Police dogs can perform the functions of 10 armed officers. The K9 Section, Lagos State Command covers every part of Lagos.

