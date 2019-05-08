Mr Abdullahi Sule, the Nasarawa State Governor-elect, has called for special prayers for peace, unity and progress of the country during and after the Ramadan.

Sule made the appeal on Tuesday while hosting a delegation of Karu community, from Karu Local Government Area of the state, in his campaign office in Lafia.

He said that peace is a panacea to the development of any society, hence the need for his call, adding that no society will achieve meaningful progress without peace and unity.

He commended the delegation for identifying with him over his victory at the governorship poll while assuring them that he will not fail in his responsibilities as the state governor.

Sule also assured them that he would focus on the development of Karu Local Government Area considering its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Besides, he told the delegation that he would fulfill his campaign promises in order to improve on the standard of living of the people of the state.

The governor-elect, therefore, called on the people of the state to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at both the federal and state levels in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Earlier, Mr Victor Terrah, the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, who is also the leader of the delegation, said that the visit was to congratulate Sule on his victory at the governorship poll.

Terrah wished him success and prayed for him to officially assumed office on May 2019.

The Chairman of Karu LGA, Mr Samuel Akala, appealed to the governor-elect to consider members of the area in his administration.

Akala promised to give adequate attention to the protection of life and property.

He also pledged his readiness to key into people’s oriented projects in order to better the lives of the people of the area.

