Mrs Juliet Ibekau-Nwagwu, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform Sector has pledged to cooperate with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Youth Council on initiatives to tackle unemployment.

Ibekau-Nwagwu said this on Wednesday in Abuja when the leadership of the Council conferred her with the Nelson Mandela Leadership of Excellence Award.

She said that one of the most effective initiatives to be adopted to tackle unemployment was for governments of African countries to create functional internship opportunities for youths where they can gain experience.

Ibekau-Nwagwu explained that the major problem youths encountered when seeking jobs in the government and private sector was lack of experience as most job placement required experience.

She said that lack of places to gain experience hindered brilliant youths from contributing to the economy and nation’s development.

She said the initiative to propel internship as a viable means to tackle unemployment would be championed by the JC Ibekaku Hope Project.

“We can change that narrative. There is a need for the government in Nigeria and Africa to create the kind of internship opportunity we have in Europe, America.

