Rangers International FC of Enugu on Wednesday piped visiting Kwara United FC of Ilorin 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day 18 in Enugu.

Felix Ogbuke came in after the interval to score the only goal of the match in the 80th minute through a free kick at the edged of the 18 yard box.

Speaking after the match, Rangers Coach, Olugbenga Ogunbote, expressed joy that his team was back to wining ways.

”It was a hard earn victory and it came at the right time and when we needed it most,” he said.

He noted that their opponent made things difficult for them as they came with difficult tactics.

”Rangers have to dig deep for the victory and thank God for our experience in the continental league.

”We find it hard to put the game to rest in the first 45th minute in spite of the chances that came our way.

”I am excited that we were able to get the three points and extend the lead and it will please me if we get back to away wins,” Ogunbote said.

He said the technical crew would do all in their best to ensure the club get involved in the super six.

”Rangers is a continental club and we want to go back to the continental competition and thank God the country slot is back to four,” he said.

Rangers FC are leading the NPFL group A with 34 points after 18 matches, while Enyimba FC got 28 points with the same number of matches.

Mountain of Fire and Miracle who pulled a 1-1draw with Wikki Tourist of Bauchi are now on 28 points from the same number of matches.

