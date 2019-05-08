Award winning radio station, Classic FM97.3 pulled out all the stops and practically shut down the Island on Saturday when it hosted a Classic Concert to celebrate its 10th anniversary in Lagos.

Showcasing a compact but daring and amazing line-up of home grown and international music talent headlined by the legendary American R&B crooner, Donell Jones, boy group Next, the ageless Mya, including Nigerian icons, Styl Plus and 9ice, the concert lived up to all of the pre-event buzz when a massive crowd besieged the venue hours ahead of call time.

In a backstage interview, main headliner Donell Jones who commended Classic FM for organizing the concert also gave kudos to Nigerian artistes describing them as ‘incredible’. He said, “its amazing, the Nigerian artistes themselves are incredible, they brought out the best in Mya and Next and myself, I mean its beautiful and I appreciate the fact that Classic FM has been playing our music all these years, it feels great”!

While making comments about the reception they were accorded by the fans, Jones added that “I love it! You know, they were singing our songs, you know, I’ve been here a few times though they were private parties, but its different when you have the chance to be around the fans and hear them sing your songs. You don’t really know how your music is perceived in other places so for me to come here and for them to pick my music up like that and be singing the songs with me like that men, it was blissful”.

The concert opened with Styl Plus who immediately brought the crowd to their feet with several of their hit songs like Call My Name, Olufunmi, and Runaway. Before the crowd could catch their breath, Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt took to the wheels, dishing out a blend of classic and contemporary hits which got the crowd singing along all the way.

Things went a notch higher when 9ice came on stage to do back to back hits; Gongo Aso, Photocopy, and Street Credibility among many others while the entire hall danced and sang along to all the hits.

Up next (well yeah!) were Tee-Low, Tweet, and RL, all members of the super R&B group Next, doing all of their massive hits of the 90s as well as a couple of recent tunes. Spinning off award winning songs such as Too Close, I still love you, and the love anthem; Wifey, the trio had a tough time getting off the stage after a most energetic performance with the ladies calling for more.

American Singer, Producer and Songwriter, Mya was simply in a world of her own as she effortlessly churned out song after song, accompanied by amazing dancers and vocalists bringing back memories of when she did classics like Take Me There, Best Of Me, and My Love Is Like…Wo.

The atmosphere was electrified as main headliner; the ageless Donell Jones got the ladies (and the men too) in a frenzy with his monster hits, taking everybody down memory lane with You Know Whats Up, Where I Wanna Be, You Know Whats Up, as well as his cover for Stevie Wonder’s Knock Me Off My Feet.

For those who attended the classy event hosted by Classic FM OAPs, it was indeed a night to remember as some of the best R&B and Pop acts of the past few decades were live on the stage, dishing out the massive hits many listened to years ago on tapes and CDs.

The Classic FM Classic Concert has come and gone but music buffs agree that the memories will linger, even as many agree that it has probably set a new benchmark for the quality of concerts organized in this part of the world.

It will be recalled that the top radio station in previous concerts, had played host to top international music acts, the likes of Saxophone sensation; Kenny G, soul singing Grammy nominee; Maxwell, 80’s greats; UB40 and multiple award winning singer songwriter and actress; Brandy, among others, and with the track record, fans and listeners can only dream and imagine who its going to be next on the Classic stage!”

Classic FM’s Programmes Dircetor; Chukwuma Aligwekwe popularly known as ‘Chico’ had these words to say after the concert; “at Classic FM, we always strive to do things differently and that is why we have so many loyal listeners. Mark my words, this is just the beginning, you ain’t seen nothing yet”!

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

