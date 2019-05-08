The Niger government said the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has re-certified the state College of Education in Minna to continue with its academic programmes.

Alhaji Mohammed Adamu, the state commissioner for Tertiary Education made this known on Wednesday during a press briefing at the Government House, Minna.

Adamu said that the 27 academic programmes offered by the college was also given accreditation recently by the commission.

“The NCCE has re-certified the College of Education, Minna as required by law and also accredited 27 courses for the institution,” the commissioner said.

He said that the courses include Education, Primary Education, Early Childhood Care and Education, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Special Need Education, Fine and Applied Arts, English Language, French, Hausa, Technical Education, Arabic, Social Studies and Home Economics.

He said the others are Economics, Geography, Islamic Studies, Christian Religious Knowledge, History, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, Physical and Health Education, Business Education and Agriculture Education.

The Commissioner added that the state government was making arrangements to change the status of the institution from a College of Education to University of Education.

