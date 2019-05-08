Residents of Maiduguri on Wednesday celebrated the first rainfall of the year recorded in the town, expressing relief that the excruciating hot weather would now subside.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that areas like Bulumkutu and Baga road recorded downpour, while Custom and Tashan Bama axis in the metropolis recorded drizzles, accompanied by strong wind.

The rain, which started around 4:45 p.m. and lasted for about 45 minutes, was sequel to days of extreme hot temperature hovering above 44 degree Celsius.

Malam Buba Umar, a resident, said the early arrival of the rainfall took him by surprise.

“I was never anticipating seeing rainfall at this moment; I guess it was because of the unbearable heat.

“The weather was very hot; even the water in the tap is very hot. I have been sleeping outside for the past weeks because of the heat,” he said.

Mr Abba Makinta, another resident, said the downpour was a relief for the people in the metropolis.

“The heat was making life unbearable for the residents, especially with ongoing Ramadan fast.

“It will ease the intensity of heat and make life comfortable for the residents,” he said.

Also, Aliyu Babba, an ice block vendor, said he had been making brisk business due to high demand occasioned by the excruciating heat in the area.

Babba said that he now sold about 300 pieces of ice block as against 150 in the past weeks, adding that the price of ice had also increased to N70, as against its old price of N40.

“I make nothing less than N20, 000 on daily basis from the sales of ice blocks; for me, the heat is a big business,” he said.

Alhaji Musa Shehu, said he spent about N700 daily buying ice blocks and cold drinks.

He therefore expressed joy over the sudden change in weather.

