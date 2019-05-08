The Bauchi state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday decried the delay in payment of April salary of state civil servants, calling on the state government to settle their entitlements without further delay.

According to NAN, the Organized Labour in Bauchi State chapter has decried the non payment of April salary by the state government and urged them to pay as soon as possible to ease workers tension in the state.

Mr Danjuma Saleh, the chairman of the Congress in the state, told newsmen in Bauchi that workers had been subjected to hardship, especially considering the fasting period.

Saleh also said when the organized labour met with the state government for inquiries, they were told that the delay was due to shortfall in the fund allocated to the state from the Federation Account.

“Just yesterday, labour was invited by the state government. Our assumption was to go there and engage in negotiation on the N30,000 minimum wage.

