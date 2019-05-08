Former Anambra state governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential running mate in the 2019 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has denied report in some quarters that he suffered heart attack.

His media adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, in a statement on Wednesday said the governor did not suffer any heart attack or “debilitating illness”.

He confirmed that he felt a “bit feverish” on Tuesday and had to visit a hospital in Onitsha where he returned and went back to work.

According to him, “We spent the whole day planning on the focus of his next apostolate: support to 50 selected hospitals.”

The statement said, “Today, the reckless fringe twisted the report that Obi suffered a heart attack. I should believe that anybody capable of coming out with such a wicked and twisted lie is as well as wishing him dead. But the sooner they realize that God is the creator and custodian of all lives, the better for them.

“May I therefore use this medium to inform the public that Obi did not suffer any heart attack or any debilitating illness. He felt a bit feverish, which is one of the pangs of humanity, visited a hospital in Anambra state and that is all. Mr. Peter Obi is hale and hearty.

“Though the reactions of many are that the wish of those liars for Obi should visit them, Obi’s position is that we should continue praying for the harbingers of such wicked news to realize that life belongs to God.

“He encourages wealthy Nigerians to remember the sick and extend our hands of love to them always”.

Daily Trust

