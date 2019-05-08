The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu , on Wednesday in Lafia, the launched the Health awareness strategy for Police officers in Nasarawa state.

He said the aim was to keep them healthy and at alert, while performing their responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme tagged ‘Stay Healthy to Secure the Nation’ also had in attendance residents of the state capital, who were also given free consultation services, medical treatment, drugs and treated mosquito nets to take home.

Adamu, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Medicals, Modupe Obembe, noted that police officers needed to be fit in all ramifications, to effectively fight crime.

“No matter how highly trained or experienced, police officers must at all times be physically, mentally, socially and psychologically fit for optimal performance of their duties,” he said.

He said the health awareness strategy also incorporated medical outreaches to enhance interaction with the public and to address the negative perception of the police.

Adamu explained that the health awareness programme and medical outreach was not only targeted at zonal, state commands and other police formations but the initiative would also be cascaded to communities, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and education oinstitutions.

According to him, the programme will go a long way to build trust and working relationship with the community for effective community policing.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

