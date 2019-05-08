Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has given assent to the bill passed by the Kano State House of Assembly on breaking up the emirate in the state.

With the development, Kano now has five emirates: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi, while the domain of Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, has been reduced.

Ganduje had earlier vowed to give assent to the bill immediately it is transmitted to him.

The Assembly had on Wednesday passed the bill approving the amendment of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs law.

In a motion presented to the House by the Majority Leader Baffa Babba, the House unanimously agreed that creation of more Emirates will assist in job creation, dispute, and community conflict resolutions among others.

The passage of this bill paves way for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate council thereby decentralising the power of Emir of Kano, Channels Television reports.

Although, the State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is yet to assent the bill, it is expected that the bill will be presented to him for approval.

