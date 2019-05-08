By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday said it was not responsible in the purported death of a motorcycle (Okada) riders, who was allegedly chased to his death by the police.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said the command’s attention had been drawn to a video circulated on the social media in respect of an okada rider said to have been chased to his death by a police officer.

“The allegation is false and a complete misrepresentation of the facts. The fact is that on 8th, May 2019 at about 6.05am the police at Ago Okota Police Station heard a loud sound few meters away from the station and rushed out to ascertain what was going on.

“They found a motorcyclist laying down in the pool of his own blood with his motorcycle on the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital but eventually died,” he said.

According to him, on inquiries from eye witnesses around the scene, it was gathered that the motorcyclist was involved in a fatal accident with a vehicle along Ago Palace way.

He said an eye witness known as Mr Adedayo Benson stated that this morning he was standing in front of Century Hotel and saw the okada man, who was riding on a high speed ran into a road bump/speed breaker and suddenly applied his break but was hit by a Camry car who was driving behind.

“That the driver of the Camry ran before the arrival of the police. Investigation into the accident is ongoing to track and apprehend the driver of the Camry vehicle with a view of bringing him to justice,” he said.

