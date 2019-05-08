An 18-year-old boy, Aminu Mu’azu, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Kurna Dorawar Dillali in the Dala Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhajj Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mohammed said that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the deceased went to take his bath due to the hot weather.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Abubakar Zakari at about 03:20p.m. that Mu’azu’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:33p.m.

“Musa was found dead and his corpse was handed over to the Ward Head of Gogorawa, Alhaji Munzali Isa ,” he said.

